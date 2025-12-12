C4 helps itself to more Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping

NEWS BRIEF: UK broadcaster Channel 4 has renewed sketch comedy Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping for a second season.

Produced by That Mitchell and Webb Company in association with Big Talk Studios (Ludwig), the six-episode series will once again star comedians David Mitchell and Robert Webb. S2 was greenlit by Charlie Perkins, head of comedy, and Joe Hullait, commissioning executive, comedy, at Channel 4.