C4 fund tucks into Duck Soup Films

UK prodco Duck Soup Films has become the latest company to join commercial pubcaster Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund.

The Indie Growth Fund provides additional support to the UK independent creative sector by taking minority stakes in small and mid-sized enterprises to help them to grow their business to the next stage.

The fund’s strategy is focused on prioritising investment in the nations and regions of the UK and diverse-led and digital businesses across the UK.

Leeds-based Duck Soup Films was founded by Bekki Wray-Rogers, Libby Durdy and Jessica Holyland with an ambition to make TV dramas and feature films that champion the voices of underrepresented talent with unique and resonant stories to tell.

Caroline Murphy, head of the Indie Growth Fund, said: “Duck Soup is at a really exciting moment in its development with a growing number of advanced projects on its slate and I’m thrilled the company is joining the Indie Growth Fund.”

Since September 2020, the fund has invested in four other indies: Proper Content, Yeti, Uplands Television and Big Deal Films.