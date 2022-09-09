Please wait...
C4 explores UK electric power with Guy Martin

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned factual entertainment series Guy Martin’s Power Trip (w/t) from All3Media-owned prodco North One.

The 3×60’ series follows the Lincolnshire mechanic and motorcycle racer as he investigates British power stations to work out how the country makes electricity. It was greenlit by C4 commissioning editor Jonah Weston and is exec produced by North One MD Steve Gowans.

