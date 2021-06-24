C4 doc to tell The Wanted star’s cancer story

The UK’s Channel 4 has commissioned a feature-length documentary from Spun Gold TV about former boyband member Tom Parker’s battle with brain cancer and his attempts to organise a benefit concert to fight the disease.

The as-yet-untitled 75-minute film will air as part of the pubcaster’s upcoming block of programming dedicated to the charity Stand Up To Cancer.

The former The Wanted star was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor last October but has since seen a reduction in its size.

C4 will broadcast the concert as well as the documentary, which is being directed by Dan Howell, with Nick Bullen and Lee Connolly exec producing. All3Media International is the distributor.