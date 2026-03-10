C4 doc examines Starmer’s turbulent premiership

NEWS BRIEF: UK public service broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned political documentary Keir Starmer: Labour in Crisis? Dispatches (working title).

The 1×60’ doc, made by ITN Productions, examines the dramatic collapse in support for the UK prime minister just two years after winning the biggest landslide in UK election history. Journalist Lewis Goodall speaks to politicians, advisors, pollsters and journalists to assess the origins of the Labour Party meltdown.