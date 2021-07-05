C4 adapts Israeli comedy Little Mom

UK public broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a local adaptation of Israeli female-focused comedy format Little Mom.

The original show was created and is produced by Yoav Gross Productions for Israel’s Channel 13, which has ordered a fifth season. Distributed by Dori Media Group, the format has also been adapted in France, Belgium and Poland.

Channel 4’s adaptation is titled Hullraisers and follows three women living in the city of Hull. It explores the hilarious and agonising reality of what it is to be a working-class woman juggling work, kids, demanding friends, family and frustrating parents from the school playground, all while trying to have some fun too.

The cast of the Channel 4 show will be led by Leah Brotherhead (Bridgerton), Taj Atwal (Line of Duty) and Sinead Matthews (The Power).

Hullraisers (6×30’) is being written by comedian Lucy Beaumont, who is from Hull, and screenwriter Anne Marie O’Connor, and is produced by London-based Fable Pictures. Exec producing are Fable’s founder and creative director Faye Ward and creative director Hannah Farrell.

Lisa Mitchell produces and Ian Fitzgibbon directs the series, which will be distributed by Sony Pictures Television. Filming is set to start in Hull and Leeds this summer.