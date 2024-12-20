C21’s most read stories of 2024

As we bring down the curtain on 2024 with our final newsfeed of the year, this countdown of our 40 most-read news stories highlights an industry hyper focused on threats, opportunities and money.

I’ll be honest, dear reader, sometimes you guys break my heart.

That exclusive we spent weeks on, that story we fought with the lawyers over, that line we spent months double sourcing, that saucy bit of industry gossip we worked so hard to stand up… then I pull up our most read stories at the end of the year and proudly top of the pile is a news brief about a Turkish drama being renewed for a sixth season.

That is, thankfully, not the case for 2024. In fact, this year’s top 40 countdown of our most read news stories re-affirms our editorial priorities when we sit down every morning at 06.30 (slightly later if QPR have won the night before) and start putting together our daily newsfeed.

Those priorities, other than ‘have we got this exclusively?’, can most simply be categorised into one of three piles: Is this a threat? Is this an opportunity? Is this about money? Just about every one of the stories on our top 40 countdown this year fits one of those categories.

The most clear and obvious threat, all year, was job losses. We started the year in New Orleans listening to factual producers talking “Survive to 25” and, sure enough, it’s been a bloodbath out there.

“Amazon axing ‘several hundred’ jobs across Prime Video and MGM Studios” at number one, “500 more jobs to go at BBC as BBCS sales suffer in a ‘challenging’ market” at number 10, Paramount’s ongoing cuts and merger chat at 12, and 19, myriad crises in Canada (30), and New Zealand (40).

There were late year entries for the looming spectre of AI, most notably OpenAI’s Sora launch at Content London and the subsequent fall out which saw Simon Mirren label the tech “the greatest IP theft in history” (7) and the outright panic among natural history filmmakers in particular at WildScreen the month before (6).

AI could of course be an opportunity as well. Embattled, skint production companies able to save huge amounts of time, resource and money on the wage bill by having the tech do the dog work. Minority voices may also be more empowered to tell their stories with the boundaries of money and commissioners stripped away.

Still though, individual execs moving around feature heavily in our countdown as always. Has my favourite commissioner just lost her job, and what does that mean for my prospects at that network? Are they moving to a bigger, better network that I haven’t worked with before and now have an ‘in’ at? Or, perhaps you lot are just nosey, gossipy sorts.

Either way André Renaud heading to Warner Bros from BBC Studios (2), Charlie Irwin stepping up as Jonno Richards leaves the forever merging/separating Fremantle labels Talkback and Thames (11), Elizabeth Randell at BBC Studios Kids & Family (14), Alexandra Finlay’s departure at A+E Networks (16), Rola Bauer’s latest movements (21), and new gigs for Channel 4 alums Carline Horlick (29) and Phil Harris (32) show this is still a people business – the machines haven’t taken over just yet.

Money looms large over this list. More so than the content, which is really only represented by a handful of stories mostly about Netflix (4th, 22nd, 31st, 34th). Who’s got it, who don’t got it, and how can I get some?

Problems facing studios space in the UK (5), companies like Anton/Blackrock splashing cash (24), financials at Channel 4 and Netflix (26 and 27) and the latest state of British exports and copro market (36) all rated highly. It’s the economy, stupid.

Threat, opportunity, money. Your success or otherwise in 2025 will likely depend which of those three piles we find ourselves placing the majority of stories about your company…

The top 40…