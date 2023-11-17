C21’s Content London to welcome 10 indies supported by BFI’s UK Global Screen Fund

The British Film Institute (BFI) has announced the 10 independent producers selected to join its UK Global Screen Fund TV producers package delegation, in association with C21’s Content London event.

The package allows UK TV producers to connect with the event’s vast international community, providing visibility, development and a valuable opportunity to forge new collaborations.

Taking place November 27-30, Content London brings global drama, formats and factual communities together around a conference, awards and networking agenda.

The UK Global Screen Fund TV producers package invited applications from independent UK TV producers with demonstrable production experience and specific interest in co-production and expanding international networks.

In addition to Content London accreditation, the delegation will receive access to finance and legal experts as well as to invitation-only meetings and events, providing clear and unique opportunities to forge international relationships with potential to spark co-production deals.

The 10 selected indie TV producers are: Clare Kerr of Mead Kerr; Derren Lawford of DARE Pictures; Ed Stobart of Alleycats; Jasper Warry of Hello Deer Studios; Krishnendu Majumdar of Me+You Productions; Lucy Teire of Interference Pattern; Nik Bower of Riverstone Pictures; Patricia Moore of Tyrone Productions; Stella Nwimo of Boudica Entertainment; and Tammy Kennedy of Little Bird Films.

The UK Global Screen Fund, headed by Denitsa Yordanova, was launched in April 2021 to boost international development and distribution opportunities for the UK’s independent screen sector.

Financed by the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport and administered by the BFI, the fund is focused on supporting international co-production, business development and distribution.