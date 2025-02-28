Please wait...
C21’s complete London TV Screenings round-up

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: If you’re on your way back from the screenings in London, just returned or have been keeping track of the event online, catch up with C21’s extensive news and analysis of the event using these links.

All3Media International ‘pauses’ sales on Gaza doc after BBC pulls it from iPlayer

Avalon’s Jon Thoday calls on BBC to free up funding for content by moving channels to YouTube

Blue Ant Studios scales the heights with acquisition of Red Bull Studios sports and adventure content

Channel 4 orders new comedy from British writer, actor Leo Reich and int’l studio A24 

Andrew Cohen on why BBC Studios is Walking with Dinosaurs again

ITV Studios unveils partnerships with Vice, China’s Zhejiang Media at Screenings press breakfast

The UK-US copro model has collapsed – can it be revived?

Talpa TV will be Going Dutch with Fox following Denis Leary military sitcom acquisition

London TV Screenings special: Banijay’s Cathy Payne, Fremantle’s Jens Richter, ITV’s Ruth Berry, BBC Studios’ Tom Fussell & Zai Bennett, Keshet’s Kelly Wright

Fremantle measures seismic change on the Richter scale

Phil Gurin’s TGC GE stocks up on Swedish, Nigerian formats for trip to London

Streamable content holds the key for RTÉ

New properties setting out to conquer London

Rapid change: How BBC Studios is evolving its FAST strategy

Australian comedy-drama Sunny Nights headlines Cineflix Rights’ scripted slate

David Ciaramella and Roxanne Pompa to shop Small World formats in CEE and Lat Am

Silverlining Rights shops Unmasking Belle Gibson

Norway’s TV2 in London on the hunt for ‘modern’ British crime dramas

Big Light Productions boards Swedish sci-fi drama We Come in Peace as coproducer

New takes on Maigret and Bergerac head Banijay Entertainment’s London TV Screenings slate

YLE looks for variety to spice up offering for younger viewers

Bullish Cineflix sticks to the FAST lane and pursues partnerships

Viaplay’s Rapti on navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in 2025

Off the Fence to produce AI-powered factual content with Return to Earth Studio

ABC Oz, SVT and Telefonica on board BBC Studios’ Walking With Dinosaurs reboot as pre-buyers

BBC Studios’ Tom Fussell advises buyers to swim ‘where the fish are’ on YouTube

Nat Geo Wild, Arte and CCTV reach out to Earth Touch for blue-chip wildlife content

BBC, Corus, Bravo NZ, Talpa TV pre-buy Foxtel docu-soap Billion Dollar Playground 

Hearst Networks, WBD and Polsat dig up Hitler’s Treasure Hunters docuseries from Keshet Int’l

Stan, Amazon Prime Video among buyers of Studio Lambert drama Boarders

Fremantle adds House of Secrets to slate

Beta Films claims Patience has paid off as Eagle Eye Drama series is pitched to London buyers

TV2 Norway tracks down UK crime with a modern twist

Payne sees gain in the new distribution landscape

Night Train aims to keep on track in a changing TV business

Paramount+ branded hub to launch in Turkey on streamers TOD and beIN Connect

TV2 Denmark looking for another royal romance after success of Dutch drama Máxima

Lisa Perrin on keeping ITV Studios’ formats on air for cash-strapped buyers

BBC Studios scripted formats find new homes on Slovakia’s TV Markiza and Czechia’s TV Nova

Ukraine, Mongolia deals bring reality competition The Traitors to 30 local productions

TV Studios’ Tetra Media Studio and producer Léa Gabrié launch French label L/Intruse

Viaplay unveils premium scripted slate headed by Bosnia drama A Life’s Worth at screenings

SBS, Histoire discover Seven Wonders of the Ancient World

Banijay Entertainment adds blindfold dating and survival reality shows to its format slate

Beta Film, Foss Productions join forces on TV adaptation of bestseller The Great Chimera

AMCI CNE hunts down the latest infotainment trends

Traitors remain reliable as All3 navigates new distribution landscape

3Vision’s Davison on FAST’s importance to UK exports

Quebecor Content counts down to debut of Duo Productions bomb maker drama The Last Second

Bell Media out in force in London looking to shake off Canada’s ‘cheap’ reputation

Sky brings animated Miffy to UK

Fare play: Be Entertainment’s taxi ranks among novel solutions to the multi-venue screenings headache

Best of British in a turbulent streaming market

International broadcasters consider following in Channel 4, ITV’s footsteps with YouTube strategy shifts

Why danger is high on Quintus Studios’ shopping list

Boat Rocker docks in London in search of partnerships

C21 reporter 28-02-2025 ©C21Media
