C21Media.net enhances editorial offer to help readers define their future in The New Content Economy

Dear Reader,

Celebrating 25 years delivering news and information to the global entertainment business C21Media.net is enhancing its service this month, adding new channels and focus to our editorial mission.

C21Media.net is dedicated to providing our readers with the news and analysis they need to define their future in what we have defined as The New Content Economy.

Whether that means better-understanding what buyers and commissioners want, how to access funding from new sources, harnessing the power of partnerships with the creator economy, using AI to make shows more cheaply, working with commissioner brands in fresh ways, the picture is changing fast.

From today a new raft of channels defines our mission, each housed on C21Media.net, delivering news and feature analysis about their relevant sectors or verticals.

To ensure we have you covered, everyone who is registered for C21Media will receive everything we publish, with the ability to simply unsubscribe from the channels that are not relevant to you with a few clicks. You can change your channel preference – and just get the content you are most interested in – through your MYC21 area by CLICKING HERE.

The new C21Media.net offering is focused on helping subscribers:

• Find real commissioning opportunities worldwide.

Find real commissioning opportunities worldwide. • Understand buyer strategy and requirements.

Understand buyer strategy and requirements. • Fund content through a broad range of global options.

Fund content through a broad range of global options. • Build fresh partnerships in the global business.

Build fresh partnerships in the global business. • Discover new coproduction opportunities.

Discover new coproduction opportunities. • Uncover new content sales opportunities worldwide.

Uncover new content sales opportunities worldwide. • Understand new trends in the business.

Understand new trends in the business. • Evolve to be part of the creator economy.

Evolve to be part of the creator economy. • Connect with brands to co-develop content.

Connect with brands to co-develop content. • Understand and harness the power of AI.

Understand and harness the power of AI. • Define new digital strategy.

Define new digital strategy. • Adapt traditional business to new commercial models.

Adapt traditional business to new commercial models. • Track the best new shows from around the world.

Track the best new shows from around the world. • Stay on top of global content industry news with a daily feed produced by the best team in the business.

Stay on top of global content industry news with a daily feed produced by the best team in the business. • Access sector reports and analysis.

Access sector reports and analysis. • Understand what happens next in order to define a future in The New Content Economy.

We hope you enjoy our newly-focused editorial mission. It is designed with you in mind.

There has never been a more challenging, yet more exciting, time to work in the entertainment business. Everything is changing, and new opportunities presented by digital-first, micro-programming, creator economy growth and generative AI among other things, means we can all look forward to defining a bright future in The New Content Economy.

Regards from all at C21Media

DJ

A recap on the new C21Media.net:

In addition to daily news, our channels offering includes:



REMEMBER – You can change your channel preferences and ONLY receive channel mailers that are relevant to you – HERE!

Amend your preferences and receive only the content that’s relevant to you by CLICKING HERE. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to log-in to your C21Media account.

You’ll now receive alerts from all C21Media.net channels.

You can edit your preferences at any time.







Finally, we have renamed our premium Content Strategies channel as C21iNSIGHT, which houses the deepest-dive, data-driven content, including Content Strategies and Content Trends reports that offer unrivalled insight into opportunities in the global entertainment business.

It provides:

Daily commissioning and acquisitions strategy analysis.

Data-driven Content Trends Reports.

Sector analysis.

To review C21iNSIGHT content, CLICK HERE.

Want to speak to a representative? Email C21 Subscriptions or call C21 on +442077297460

REMEMBER – You can manage your C21 access at any time.

You can update your channel selections or manage your subscription at any time within MyC21 by CLICKING HERE.

There has never been a more important time to stay ahead of changes in the global entertainment business. Subscribe to C21Media.net and define your future in The New Content Economy.