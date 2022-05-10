Please wait...
C21FM hears from Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon plus Todd Berger, Brett Burlock

Today we hear from Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon about new Syfy comedy-drama Reginald the Vampire, alongside exec producer Todd Berger and Cineflix senior VP of scripted Brett Burlock.

Reginald the Vampire is a comedy-drama for US cablenet Syfy, featuring Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon as a newly turned bloodsucker struggling to fit into a world of beautiful, self-obsessed demons.

Based on Johnny B Truant’s Fat Vampire novels, the 10-part series is produced by Thunderbird Entertainment-owned Great Pacific Media alongside Modern Story, December Films and Cineflix Studios, with the latter’s distribution arm handling sales.

Amazon and Hulu have already taken certain rights and Batalon was at MipTV in Cannes last month with exec producer Todd Berger and Cineflix senior VP of scripted Brett Burlock to talk about the show. They spoke to Michael Pickard.

