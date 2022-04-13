Please wait...
Ari Mark and Phil Lott tell C21FM about docuseries The Invisible Pilot

Today we hear from Ample Entertainment co-founders Ari Mark and Phil Lott about their new HBO Max stranger-than-fiction documentary series The Invisible Pilot, co-exec-produced by Adam McKay.

Three-part documentary series The Invisible Pilot debuted on US streamer HBO Max last week. The stranger-than-fiction tale follows a family man in Arkansas who one day appears to commit suicide but then emerges alive years later when the true story of his dangerous drug-smuggling, gunrunning double life emerges.

Directed by Ample Entertainment co-founders Ari Mark and Phil Lott, the show counts Anchorman, The Big Short, Vice and Succession’s Adam McKay among its exec producers.

Mark and Lott spoke to Clive Whittingham about the project and how the true crime genre is evolving.

