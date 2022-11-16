C21 withdraws from bidding for NATPE assets as Content Americas garners support

C21 is withdrawing from the bidding process to purchase the NATPE assets to focus on building Content Americas and Content East as alternative events for the Lat Am and domestic US content sectors in Miami and Eastern Europe.

Content Americas will take place at Hilton Miami Downtown from January 24 to 26, 2023, with Content East scheduled for June 2023. C21 believes each of these events will provide a progressive, next-generation alternative to NATPE Bahamas and NATPE Budapest.

C21 has also announced the dates for Content Americas 2024, which will take place in Miami across three days between January 23 and 25 of that year.

C21 editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “There is already considerable confusion in the market and we feel our focus should be on ensuring our own events – based on the successful Content London, Content Canada and Content LA formula – are the best they can be. The initial response from the market suggests this will be welcomed.”

Content Americas will provide enhanced client benefits, including cost-effective screening and meeting suites, a market floor and a networking area with meeting tables. A two-day conference programme will run alongside the event and Content Americas has provided complimentary registration for 500 VIP buyers to ensure brisk business at the market.

A companion Content Americas Digital Screening Event on C21’s market-leading online programme market, C21Screenings, will also ensure that all exhibiting companies can showcase their new shows to the global community as an extension of the in-person event.

Content Americas will be delivered by the team previously responsible for NATPE events, including Wayneston Harbeson, Charlie Weiss, Mingfen Lee and Gary Mitchel, who has joined the team today.

“The further down the road we go with this team, it has become clear that the team is the key asset to future success. We will bring the best of C21 in alongside to bolster the US and CEE operations. Further support will be provided by C21’s Cveintiuno business development director Fabricio Ferrara and Isabella Marquez, who has been retained as a consultant on the event.

Content Americas’ primary focus will be on connecting the Lat Am and US domestic market with the international community.

More information on Content Americas can be found at contentamericas.net.