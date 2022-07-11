C21 partners with ITV Studios on Global Entertainment Format Pitch at Content London

Content London will host the first C21 Global Entertainment Format Pitch competition, with the winner receiving a development funding deal with ITV Studios.

The pitch competition is a cornerstone of the renewed focus on the unscripted television business at Content London and is designed to discover and develop a brand new hit format in Primetime Entertainment or Reality & Social Experiment.

The partnership allows international format producers to present their projects through C21Media and Content London, providing a high-profile platform on which to pitch new shows to the world.

Up to 10 projects will be selected from entries to take part in a live pitch final at Content London 2022.

The winner will partner with ITV Studios and receive the funding, development support and resources needed to take their project to the next level.

A wider shortlist of projects will also be made available to Content London delegates and provide a valuable opportunity for delegates and entrants.

Mike Beale, MD of ITV Studios Global Creative Network, said: “We are excited to be working with C21 to bring new formats to the international market. A good idea can come from anywhere, and the Global Entertainment Format Pitch gives creators the opportunity to showcase their formats to global buyers. We look forward to partnering with innovative creators to take their ideas to the next level.”

C21 editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “We are delighted to partner with ITV Studios on the first Global Entertainment Format Pitch. This is a real opportunity for format creators, from anywhere in the world, to work with one of the most creative producers in the world to take their idea to market. All shortlisted projects will also have the opportunity to showcase their projects to the global community through Content London.”

The C21 Global Entertainment Format Pitch is open to individuals and companies that have demonstrable format experience and the ability to work freely with ITV Studios as a distributor and global producer.

For full terms and conditions, please CLICK HERE.

To enter, please CLICK HERE.

The deadline to enter is September 5.

Please contact the Pitch Team here with any queries