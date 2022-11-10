C21 Drama Awards finalists announced

The finalists have been announced in C21’s International Drama Awards, which are voted for by the world’s leading scripted commissioners and buyers from more than 550 entries across 11 categories.

The winners will be announced at the International Drama Awards Ceremony between 6pm and 7pm on December 1 as part of Content London 2022. Visit the awards page here.

Non-English-Language Drama Series finalists:

Borgen – Power & Glory

Produced by: SAM Productions

For: Netflix, DR

Distributed by: Netflix

Countrymen

Produced by: Arte France, NRK, Rubicon TV

For: NRK

Distributed by: Banijay Rights

Germinal

Produced by: Banijay Studios France, Pictanovo, La Région Hauts-De-France, Le CNC, Rai Fiction, Salto, La Procirep Société Des Producteurs, L’Angoa, CNC

For: France Télévisions

Distributed by: Banijay Rights

Munich Games

Produced by: Amusement Park Films, Sky Studios

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Pachinko

Produced by: Media Res, Blue Marble Pictures

For: Apple TV+

Distributed by: Apple TV+

The King (Il Re)

Produced by: The Apartment Pictures, Wildside, Sky

For: Sky Atlantic, Sky Cinema Uno

Distributed by: Fremantle

English-Language Drama Series finalists:

Bad Sisters

Produced by: Merman, ABC Signature Productions

For: Apple TV+

Distributed by: Apple TV+

Slow Horses

Produced by: See-Saw Films

For: Apple TV+

Distributed by: Apple TV+

Station Eleven

Produced by: Paramount Television Studios

For: HBO Max

Distributed by: Paramount Global Content Distribution

The Offer

Produced by: Paramount Television Studios

For: Paramount+

Distributed by: Paramount Global Content Distribution

The Responder

Produced by: Dancing Ledge Productions

For: BBC One

Distributed by: Fremantle

This is Going to Hurt

Produced by: Sister, Terrible Productions

For: BBC One

Distributed by: BBC Studios

TV Movie finalists:



Death of England: Face to Face

Produced by: National Theatre, Sabel Productions, Cuba Picures

For: Sky Arts

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Help

Produced by: The Forge, in association with All3Media International

For: Channel 4 (UK)

Distributed by: All3Media International

List of a Lifetime

Produced by: MarVista Entertainment, The Ninth House

For: Lifetime

Distributed by: MarVista Entertainment

My Name is Leon

Produced by: Douglas Road Productions, Tiger Aspect, Ringside Studios, Vicarious Productions

For: BBC Two

Distributed by: Thirteen Films

Surge

Produced by: Bridges

For: Canal+

Distributed by: Studiocanal

The House

Produced by: Nexus Studios

For: Netflix

Distributed by: Netflix

Casting of a Drama Series finalists:



Bad Sisters

Produced by: Merman, ABC Signature Productions

For: Apple TV+

Distributed by: Apple TV+

Mystery Road: Origin

Produced by:Bunya Productions

For: All3Media International

Distributed by: ABC

Oussekine

Produced by: Itinéraire Productions

For: Disney+

Distributed by: Disney+

Pachinko

Produced by: Media Res, Blue Marble Pictures

For: Apple TV+

Distributed by: Apple TV+

Tehran

Produced by: Donna & Shula Studios, Paper Plane Productions, Paper Entertainment, Cineflix Studios

For: Apple TV+, Kan 11

Distributed by: Cineflix Rights

The Offer

Produced by: Paramount Television Studios

For: Paramount+

Distributed by: Paramount Global Distribution Group

Comedy-Drama Series finalists:



Chivalry

Produced by: Baby Cow Productions

For: Channel 4

Distributed by: BBC Studios, Lionsgate

Everything I Know About Love

Produced by: Working Title Television, part of Universal International Studios

For: BBC One & BBC iPlayer

Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global Distribution

Heartstopper

Produced by: A See-Saw Films Production

For: Netflix

Distributed by: Netflix

Sort Of

Produced by: Sphere Media

For: CBC (CA), HBO Max (US)

Distributed by: Sphere Media Distribution, Abacus Media Rights

The Outlaws S1

Produced by: Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment

For: BBC One

Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global Distribution

The Resort

Produced by: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

For: Peacock

Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global Distribution

Individual Performance in a Comedy-Drama Series finalists:

Bilal Baig – Sort Of

Produced by: Sphere Media

For: CBC (CA), HBO Max (US)

Distributed by: Sphere Media Distribution, Abacus Media Rights

Enrique Arrizon – Acapulco

Produced by: Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, The Tannenbaum Company

For: Apple TV+

Distributed by: Apple TV+

Eugenio Derbez – Acapulco

Produced by: Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, The Tannenbaum Company

For: Apple TV+

Distributed by: Apple TV+

Javier Camara – Venga Juan

Produced by: Mediapro Studio

For: HBO Max

Distributed by: Warner Bros Discovery

Sarah Kendell – Frayed S2

Produced by: Merman Television, Guesswork Television

For: Sky Max

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Wanda Sykes – Chivalry

Produced by: Baby Cow Productions

For: Channel 4

Distributed by: BBC Studios, Lionsgate

Individual Performance in a Drama Series finalists:

Anne Marie Duff – Bad Sisters

Produced by: Merman, ABC Signature Productions

For: Apple TV+

Distributed by: Apple TV+

David Thewlis – Landscapers

Produced by: Sister, South of the River Pictures

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Produced by: See-Saw Films, Apple

For: Apple TV+

Distributed by: Apple TV+

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Produced by: Paramount Television Studios

For: HBO Max

Distributed by: Paramount Global Distribution Group

Kenneth Branagh – This England

Produced by: Revolution Films, Passenger, Fremantle

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Olivia Colman – Landscapers

Produced by: Sister, South of the River Pictures

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Newform Drama Series finalists:

A Beginner’s Guide To Grief

Produced by: KOJO Studios

For: SBS Viceland, SBS On Demand

Distributed by: KOJO Studios

Disability Benefits

Produced by: Merman Television, 2LE Media

For: All 4

Distributed by: Channel 4

Justice Boo

Produced by: Ochre Pictures

For: MediaCorp meWATCH, Channel 8

Distributed by: Ochre Pictures

Sexfluencing

Produced by: Matus Krajnak (independently)

Channel of first broadcast: Image+Nation Festival Courts Queer Short Film Fest Platform (online/world premiere)

Distributed by: Matus Krajnak (independently)

Punishment

Produced by: Moovie

For: RTL+

Distributed by: Wild Bunch

Topline

Produced by: Shaftesbury

For: CBC Gem

Distributed by: Shaftesbury

Miniseries finalists:

Angelyne

Produced by: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

For: Peacock

Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global Distribution

Anne

Produced by: World Production

For: ITV

Distributed by: ITV Global Distribution

Clark

Produced by: Scandinavian Content Group

For: Netflix

Distributed by: Netflix

Oussekine

Produced by: Itinéraire Productions

For: Disney+

Distributed by: Disney+

Pour toi Flora (Dear Flora)

Produced by: Nish Media

For: Radio-Canada, APTN

Distributed by: Attraction Distribution

Ridley Road

Produced by: Red Production Company

For: BBC

Distributed by: Studiocanal

Savage River

Produced by: Aquarius Films

For: ABC

Distributed by: Dynamic TV

Returning Comedy-Drama Series finalists:

Brassic

Produced by: Calamity Films

For: Sky Max

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Venga Juan

Produced by: Mediapro Studio

For: HBO Max

Distributed by: Warner Bros Discovery

Inside No 9

Produced by: BBC Studios

For: BBC Two

Distributed by: BBC Studios

Miss Scarlet & the Duke

Produced by: Element 8 Entertainment, Masterpiece, 87 Films, Other Mans Shoes

For: Alibi, Masterpiece

Distributed by: PBSd, A&E International

Tschugger

Produced by: Shining Film

For: SRF, Sky Show

Distributed by: Sky Studios, NBCUniversal

Trying

Produced by: BBC Studios

For: Apple TV+

Distributed by: Apple TV+

Returning Drama Series finalists:

Gomorrah

Produced by: Sky Studios, Cattleya, Beta Film

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Manayek

Produced by: Yoav Gross Productions

For: Kan 11

Distributed by: Cineflix Rights

Mystery Road: Origin

Produced by: Bunya Productions

For: ABC

Distributed by: All3 Media International

Stranger Things

Produced by: Monkey Massacre Productions, 21 Laps Entertainment

For: Netflix

Distributed by: Netflix

Succession

Produced by: HBO Entertainment, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Warner Bros Discovery Int’l Content Distribution

Tehran

Produced by: Donna, Shula Productions

For: Apple TV+

Distributed by: Apple TV+