C21 Drama Awards finalists announced
The finalists have been announced in C21’s International Drama Awards, which are voted for by the world’s leading scripted commissioners and buyers from more than 550 entries across 11 categories.
The winners will be announced at the International Drama Awards Ceremony between 6pm and 7pm on December 1 as part of Content London 2022. Visit the awards page here.
Non-English-Language Drama Series finalists:
Borgen – Power & Glory
Produced by: SAM Productions
For: Netflix, DR
Distributed by: Netflix
Countrymen
Produced by: Arte France, NRK, Rubicon TV
For: NRK
Distributed by: Banijay Rights
Germinal
Produced by: Banijay Studios France, Pictanovo, La Région Hauts-De-France, Le CNC, Rai Fiction, Salto, La Procirep Société Des Producteurs, L’Angoa, CNC
For: France Télévisions
Distributed by: Banijay Rights
Munich Games
Produced by: Amusement Park Films, Sky Studios
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: Sky Studios
Pachinko
Produced by: Media Res, Blue Marble Pictures
For: Apple TV+
Distributed by: Apple TV+
The King (Il Re)
Produced by: The Apartment Pictures, Wildside, Sky
For: Sky Atlantic, Sky Cinema Uno
Distributed by: Fremantle
English-Language Drama Series finalists:
Bad Sisters
Produced by: Merman, ABC Signature Productions
For: Apple TV+
Distributed by: Apple TV+
Slow Horses
Produced by: See-Saw Films
For: Apple TV+
Distributed by: Apple TV+
Station Eleven
Produced by: Paramount Television Studios
For: HBO Max
Distributed by: Paramount Global Content Distribution
The Offer
Produced by: Paramount Television Studios
For: Paramount+
Distributed by: Paramount Global Content Distribution
The Responder
Produced by: Dancing Ledge Productions
For: BBC One
Distributed by: Fremantle
This is Going to Hurt
Produced by: Sister, Terrible Productions
For: BBC One
Distributed by: BBC Studios
TV Movie finalists:
Death of England: Face to Face
Produced by: National Theatre, Sabel Productions, Cuba Picures
For: Sky Arts
Distributed by: Sky Studios
Help
Produced by: The Forge, in association with All3Media International
For: Channel 4 (UK)
Distributed by: All3Media International
List of a Lifetime
Produced by: MarVista Entertainment, The Ninth House
For: Lifetime
Distributed by: MarVista Entertainment
My Name is Leon
Produced by: Douglas Road Productions, Tiger Aspect, Ringside Studios, Vicarious Productions
For: BBC Two
Distributed by: Thirteen Films
Surge
Produced by: Bridges
For: Canal+
Distributed by: Studiocanal
The House
Produced by: Nexus Studios
For: Netflix
Distributed by: Netflix
Casting of a Drama Series finalists:
Bad Sisters
Produced by: Merman, ABC Signature Productions
For: Apple TV+
Distributed by: Apple TV+
Mystery Road: Origin
Produced by:Bunya Productions
For: All3Media International
Distributed by: ABC
Oussekine
Produced by: Itinéraire Productions
For: Disney+
Distributed by: Disney+
Pachinko
Produced by: Media Res, Blue Marble Pictures
For: Apple TV+
Distributed by: Apple TV+
Tehran
Produced by: Donna & Shula Studios, Paper Plane Productions, Paper Entertainment, Cineflix Studios
For: Apple TV+, Kan 11
Distributed by: Cineflix Rights
The Offer
Produced by: Paramount Television Studios
For: Paramount+
Distributed by: Paramount Global Distribution Group
Comedy-Drama Series finalists:
Chivalry
Produced by: Baby Cow Productions
For: Channel 4
Distributed by: BBC Studios, Lionsgate
Everything I Know About Love
Produced by: Working Title Television, part of Universal International Studios
For: BBC One & BBC iPlayer
Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global Distribution
Heartstopper
Produced by: A See-Saw Films Production
For: Netflix
Distributed by: Netflix
Sort Of
Produced by: Sphere Media
For: CBC (CA), HBO Max (US)
Distributed by: Sphere Media Distribution, Abacus Media Rights
The Outlaws S1
Produced by: Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment
For: BBC One
Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global Distribution
The Resort
Produced by: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group
For: Peacock
Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global Distribution
Individual Performance in a Comedy-Drama Series finalists:
Bilal Baig – Sort Of
Produced by: Sphere Media
For: CBC (CA), HBO Max (US)
Distributed by: Sphere Media Distribution, Abacus Media Rights
Enrique Arrizon – Acapulco
Produced by: Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, The Tannenbaum Company
For: Apple TV+
Distributed by: Apple TV+
Eugenio Derbez – Acapulco
Produced by: Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, The Tannenbaum Company
For: Apple TV+
Distributed by: Apple TV+
Javier Camara – Venga Juan
Produced by: Mediapro Studio
For: HBO Max
Distributed by: Warner Bros Discovery
Sarah Kendell – Frayed S2
Produced by: Merman Television, Guesswork Television
For: Sky Max
Distributed by: Sky Studios
Wanda Sykes – Chivalry
Produced by: Baby Cow Productions
For: Channel 4
Distributed by: BBC Studios, Lionsgate
Individual Performance in a Drama Series finalists:
Anne Marie Duff – Bad Sisters
Produced by: Merman, ABC Signature Productions
For: Apple TV+
Distributed by: Apple TV+
David Thewlis – Landscapers
Produced by: Sister, South of the River Pictures
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: Sky Studios
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Produced by: See-Saw Films, Apple
For: Apple TV+
Distributed by: Apple TV+
Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
Produced by: Paramount Television Studios
For: HBO Max
Distributed by: Paramount Global Distribution Group
Kenneth Branagh – This England
Produced by: Revolution Films, Passenger, Fremantle
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: Sky Studios
Olivia Colman – Landscapers
Produced by: Sister, South of the River Pictures
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: Sky Studios
Newform Drama Series finalists:
A Beginner’s Guide To Grief
Produced by: KOJO Studios
For: SBS Viceland, SBS On Demand
Distributed by: KOJO Studios
Disability Benefits
Produced by: Merman Television, 2LE Media
For: All 4
Distributed by: Channel 4
Justice Boo
Produced by: Ochre Pictures
For: MediaCorp meWATCH, Channel 8
Distributed by: Ochre Pictures
Sexfluencing
Produced by: Matus Krajnak (independently)
Channel of first broadcast: Image+Nation Festival Courts Queer Short Film Fest Platform (online/world premiere)
Distributed by: Matus Krajnak (independently)
Punishment
Produced by: Moovie
For: RTL+
Distributed by: Wild Bunch
Topline
Produced by: Shaftesbury
For: CBC Gem
Distributed by: Shaftesbury
Miniseries finalists:
Angelyne
Produced by: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group
For: Peacock
Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global Distribution
Anne
Produced by: World Production
For: ITV
Distributed by: ITV Global Distribution
Clark
Produced by: Scandinavian Content Group
For: Netflix
Distributed by: Netflix
Oussekine
Produced by: Itinéraire Productions
For: Disney+
Distributed by: Disney+
Pour toi Flora (Dear Flora)
Produced by: Nish Media
For: Radio-Canada, APTN
Distributed by: Attraction Distribution
Ridley Road
Produced by: Red Production Company
For: BBC
Distributed by: Studiocanal
Savage River
Produced by: Aquarius Films
For: ABC
Distributed by: Dynamic TV
Returning Comedy-Drama Series finalists:
Brassic
Produced by: Calamity Films
For: Sky Max
Distributed by: Sky Studios
Venga Juan
Produced by: Mediapro Studio
For: HBO Max
Distributed by: Warner Bros Discovery
Inside No 9
Produced by: BBC Studios
For: BBC Two
Distributed by: BBC Studios
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Produced by: Element 8 Entertainment, Masterpiece, 87 Films, Other Mans Shoes
For: Alibi, Masterpiece
Distributed by: PBSd, A&E International
Tschugger
Produced by: Shining Film
For: SRF, Sky Show
Distributed by: Sky Studios, NBCUniversal
Trying
Produced by: BBC Studios
For: Apple TV+
Distributed by: Apple TV+
Returning Drama Series finalists:
Gomorrah
Produced by: Sky Studios, Cattleya, Beta Film
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: Sky Studios
Manayek
Produced by: Yoav Gross Productions
For: Kan 11
Distributed by: Cineflix Rights
Mystery Road: Origin
Produced by: Bunya Productions
For: ABC
Distributed by: All3 Media International
Stranger Things
Produced by: Monkey Massacre Productions, 21 Laps Entertainment
For: Netflix
Distributed by: Netflix
Succession
Produced by: HBO Entertainment, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: Warner Bros Discovery Int’l Content Distribution
Tehran
Produced by: Donna, Shula Productions
For: Apple TV+
Distributed by: Apple TV+
The Sea Beyond
Produced by: Picomedia, RAI Fiction
For: Rai 2
Distributed by: Beta Film