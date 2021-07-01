C21 announces the finalists for the 2023 Content London Drama Series Pitch and Content London Formats Entertainment Pitch

C21 has announced the finalists for the 2023 Content London Drama Series Pitch and Content London Formats Entertainment Pitch. From over 150 submissions for Drama Pitch and 80 for Formats, from a total of 37 countries, twelve and ten projects have been invited to pitch at Content London.
The Content London Drama Series Pitch finalists will present live at 11-1pm on November 28th November and the winner will be announced at the C21International Drama Awards on Thursday 30th November at 6pm. The Content London Formats Entertainment Pitch will take place 2.30-4.30pm on Wednesday 29th with a champagne reception at 5.20pm at the St Pancras Hotel to announce the winner.
Content London will hear from the most exciting development projects from the professional community that are looking for partners to take them to the next level. The winners receive a £30,000 marketing package to support development.
To read more about the Content London Drama Pitch Finalists, CLICK HERE. To read more about Content London Formats Entertainment Pitch, CLICK HERE.