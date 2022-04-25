Please wait...
C More greenlights crime drama from The Bridge writer Camilla Ahlgren

Fallen stars Sofia Helin (left) and Hedda Stiernstedt

Nordic streamer C More has greenlit a crime drama series created and written by Camilla Ahlgren, the screenwriter behind The Bridge.

Starring The Bridge lead Sofia Helin and Hedda Stiernstedt (Wallander), Fallen follows a group of people who attempt to solve cold cases in Malmö, Sweden.

The series is coproduced by C More, Swedish broadcaster TV4, Film i Skåne and Banijay-owned scripted label Filmlance, in collaboration with German pubcaster ZDF.

It is produced by Filmlance’s Anna Wallmark, with Lisa Dahlberg exec producing for C More and TV4.

Linnéa Roxeheim is the lead director, working with Olof Spaak. Filming will take place in Malmö and Ystad and the surrounding area, with the series set to launch on C More in 2023. Banijay Rights is distributing Fallen internationally.

Ahlgren said: “This is set to be a high-quality, emotionally tense show fans will love. Linnéa Roxeheim’s unique directing style is perfect for this deep, character-driven story, exploring if it is possible to move forward in life without answers and how to stop the internal craving for retribution.”

Karolina Kaminska 25-04-2022 ©C21Media

