BBC’s upcoming historical epic King & Conqueror invades over 100 markets

Streamers including Amazon’s Prime Video and HBO Max have taken soon-to-launch historical epic King & Conqueror from Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Prime Video will launch the eight-part series, which stars James Norton (Happy Valley) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), in the US, while HBO Max has taken rights in the Nordics, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, South-east Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Produced by The Development Partnership, Rabbit Track Pictures, Shepherd Content, RVK Studios and CBS Studios in association with the BBC in the UK, it has also been acquired by M-Net in Africa, SBS in Australia, Streamz in Belgium and JioHotstar in India.

Other buyers include Sky NZ (New Zealand), Be TV (French-speaking Belgium), Showcase and StackTV (Canada), Cosmote TV (Greece), Síminn (Iceland), yes and Hot (Israel) and LRT (Lithuania).

It sees Norton play Harold, Earl of Wessex and Coster-Waldau play William, Duke of Normandy, a duo whose struggle for power across two countries and a raging sea led them to the Battle of Hastings in 1066, changing the course of English and European history forever.

The series, which also stars Emily Beecham, Clémence Poésy, Eddie Marsan, Juliet Stevenson, Jean-Marc Barr, Luther Ford, Geoff Bell, Elliott Cowan, Bo Bragason, Bjarne Henriksen, Oliver Masucci, Clare Holman, Elander Moore, Indy Lewis, Jason Forbes, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Ines Asserson, Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson and Léo Legrand, will launch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK this August.

It is created and executive produced by Michael Robert Johnson and executive produced by Norton and Kitty Kaletsky for Rabbit Track Pictures, Baltasar Kormákur for RVK Studios, Robert Taylor for The Development Partnership, Dave Clarke and Richard Halliwell for Shepherd Content, Ed Clarke, Coster-Waldau and CBS Studios’ Lindsey Martin. Kormákur directed the first episode and, as executive producer, will steer the creative across the series.

Lisa Kramer, president of international content licensing at Paramount Global Content Distribution, described the series as a “sweeping, cinematic drama with global appeal.”