Please wait...
Please wait...

Buyers check in to crime drama Blue Murder Motel

Blue Murder Motel

NEWS BRIEF: ABC in Australia, Acorn TV in the US and Canada, ITV in the UK and Ireland and BBC First in Benelux and Poland are among the buyers of TVNZ crime series Blue Murder Motel from distributor About Premium Content.

The Walt Disney Company has also acquired the show for Star Crime in Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. The New Zealand series is produced by Great Southern Television, which is in production on season two.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 25-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Mongolia's Central TV, NBCU Formats are On Brand with business competition
BBC reorganises entertainment commissioning around studio, reality and events
France’s TF1 to develop animated kids’ series BABS! with OuiDo! Productions
TV veteran working as shelf stacker describes struggle to find UK freelance work
Cake gets distribution rights to TV Asahi’s anime franchise Doraemon

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE