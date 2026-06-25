Buyers check in to crime drama Blue Murder Motel

NEWS BRIEF: ABC in Australia, Acorn TV in the US and Canada, ITV in the UK and Ireland and BBC First in Benelux and Poland are among the buyers of TVNZ crime series Blue Murder Motel from distributor About Premium Content.

The Walt Disney Company has also acquired the show for Star Crime in Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. The New Zealand series is produced by Great Southern Television, which is in production on season two.