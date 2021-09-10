Bunim/Murray elevates execs, cements senior team under Pizzi

Banijay-owned Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP) has solidified its leadership team under president Julie Pizzi, with promotions for several executives and new additions to the senior ranks.

Dani Wassel, who has been with the California-based unscripted prodco for 11 years, has been upped to executive VP of business and legal affairs, while Erica Ross was elevated to senior VP of development, Jacob Lane was elevated to VP of post creative and Steve Ezell has rejoined the company as VP of current programming.

In addition, Michael Driscoll has been named director of development and Luc Tousignant and Jake D’Onofrio have both been appointed as directors of creative development.

The promotions were announced by Pizzi, who was promoted to president of BMP in February following the departure of former chairman and CEO Gil Goldschein.

The latest announcement represents the second round of promotions overseen by Pizzi. In April, she promoted Rupert Dobson to executive VP of development, Farnaz Farjam to executive VP of current programming, and John Greco to chief operating officer.

BMP’s current factual slates includes The Real World Homecoming (Paramount+), Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Born this Way (A&E), Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (Oxygen), Total Bellas (E!), The Challenge (MTV), The Challenge: All-Stars (Paramount+) and Ball in the Family (Facebook Watch).

“We have incredible talent at BMP and we endeavour to keep the momentum of our success by promoting individuals who have been responsible for creating, developing, producing and editing signature series for our label,” said Pizzi.