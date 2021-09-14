Please wait...
BulbKIDZ picks up preschool animated series from Twist Animation Studio

TuTiTu is available in 18 different languages

Toronto-based BulbKIDZ has picked up the global distribution rights to a pair of preschool animation series, TuTiTu and NuNi, from Israel’s Twist Animation Studio.

The Canadian-US production company, launched earlier this year by former 41 Entertainment execs Nancy Koff and Kiersten Halstead, has secured global distribution, licensing and merchandising rights to both properties.

TuTiTu and NuNi have built significant audiences on YouTube, with BulbKIDZ now planning to work with Twist Animation principals Yossi Dahan and Sarit Ido Schechter to grow the international footprint for both.

TuTiTu (111×11’), a 3D animated series aimed at toddlers aged one to three, has amassed more than seven billion views and almost 4.8 billion subscribers. The educational series, available in 18 different languages, follows a friendly red hovercraft toy named TuTiTu who helps kids explore the basic building blocks of the world as colourful toys come to life in rhythm and rhyme.

NuNi (11×4’), also an education-focused 3D animation, is aimed at three- to six-year-olds and takes a comedic approach to teaching kids about things like bedtime, potty training and sharing. The show follows the eponymous lead character and her two best friends as they tackle life’s challenging situations together. The NuNi YouTube page has amassed nearly 1.1 million subscribers and in total has garnered more than 550 million views.

“TuTiTu and NuNi both have the innate ability to speak to all cultures by igniting imagination, inspire learning and stimulate creativity on a global scale to our young audience,” said Nancy Koff, co-founder and executive VP of content strategy and global sales at BulbKIDZ.

Jordan Pinto 14-09-2021
