Brook Lapping’s 9/11 doc heads to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil

9/11: Life Under Attack uses footage filmed by people who witnessed the attacks

A host of global buyers have bought documentary 9/11: Life Under Attack from Zinc Media-owned factual producer Brook Lapping.

Marking 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the US on September 11, 2001, the 1×90’ doc was originally commissioned for the UK’s ITV, France Télévisions, History Channel in the US and Dutch pubcaster VPRO.

Life Under Attack has now been sold to Germany’s ZDF, ABC in Australia, Discovery Channel Italy, Danish pubcaster DR, Spanish pubcaster TVE and subscription service Telefonica, Belgium’s VRT, TV New Zealand, BBC News Russia, AMC Central and Eastern Europe, and Brazilian broadcaster Globo.

The film eschews the talking heads seen in many anniversary docs and instead uses only archive footage taken by those present on 9/11. It will premiere on ITV tomorrow night, with History giving it its US debut on September 11.

The doc is sold worldwide by BBC Studios and executive produced by Karen Edwards and Greg Sanderson.

Oli Hammett
Oli Hammett 06-09-2021 ©C21Media
