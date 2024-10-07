Broadcasters across Europe and China want BBC natural history series Big Cats 24/7

Tencent in China, France Télévisions, and Sky Deutschland are among the international broadcasters to have acquired new BBC natural history series Big Cats 24/7.

Ahead of Mipcom later this month, BBC Studios has confirmed its first global sales for the latest series from its Natural History Unit.

Coproduced by PBS in the US who are also on board for season two, Big Cats 24/7 has sold to Bilibili, iQiyi, Tencent, Youku and linear channel CCTV World Geography (China), YLE (Finland), France Télévisions (France), Sky Deutschland (Germany), Movistar Plus+ (Spain).

Big Cats 24/7 will also be available on the BBC Earth channel in a variety of territories. Viewers will also get to enjoy the series on the BBC Earth channel in Asia and multi-genre SVoD service BBC Player in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

The 6×60’ series follows the lives of lions, cheetahs and leopards in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, a place described as one of Africa’s last wildernesses.

In addition to the sales of Big Cats 24/7, BBC Studios has unveiled its slate to be showcased at Mipcom.

The unscripted slate for Mipcom this year includes Expedition Killer Whale (1×60’) coproduced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit with PBS which follows a team of scientists and filmmakers as they head to Antarctica.

Renaissance: The Blood and The Beauty (3×60’) from BBC Studios Specialist Factual productions and co-produced by PBS is a documentary series which explores the turbulent lives of the three greatest artists of the Italian Renaissance: Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael.

Other unscripted highlights include BBC Studios Factual Entertainment titles, Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping (3×60’) which sees Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris front a brand-new road trip series that sees the duo head to Europe. Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby Series 6 sees Monica Galetti and Rob Rinder return for another look at life behind the scenes at some of the most extraordinary hotels across the globe.