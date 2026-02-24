British format Virgin Island gets first international adaptation in the Netherlands

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: Netherlands public broadcaster BNNVARA has commissioned the first international adaptation of British social experiment Virgin Island.

The show was originally commissioned by Channel 4 in the UK, produced by Double Act, and takes 12 adult virgins on a unique intimacy course at a luxury Mediterranean retreat to overcome their intimacy anxiety.

Channel 4 immediately renewed the show for a second season. Passion Distribution is shopping the format and finished tape at this week’s London TV Screenings and the Dutch version marks its first international adaptation.

Virgin Island will be produced by Concept Street in the Netherlands. Several further international versions are currently in development and will be announced in due course.

Passion Distribution has already secured multiple finished-programme sales, with season one licensed to several broadcasters including BNNVARA, TVNZ in New Zealand, Play Media NV in Belgium and SBS Australia.