British crime procedural Dept Q lands season two order at Netflix

Netflix has renewed its Left Bank Pictures-produced crime drama Dept Q for a second season.

Season two of the British series, which is based on Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels of the same name, will once again be filmed in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The renewal is unsurprising given the first season spent six weeks in Netflix’s global top 10 chart for English-language series.

Created for television by Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit, Godless), the procedural sees Matthew Goode playing DCI Carl Morck, who leads a secretive team operating from the basement of an Edinburgh police station tasked with tackling cases that have been deemed unsolvable. The series also stars Alexej Manvelov, Leah Byrne and Jamie Sives.

Executive producers on the show include Rob Bullock, Frank and Charlotte Moore, the latter of whom left her role as the BBC’s chief content officer earlier this year to join Sony-backed Left Bank as CEO.

Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin are the execs overseeing the project for Netflix.