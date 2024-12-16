British Columbia boosts tax incentives to maintain critical relationships with global studios

The Canadian province of British Columbia (BC) is boosting its film and TV tax incentives in a bid to maintain its appeal as a shooting destination for overseas producers.

From 2025, there will be increases to both the Film Incentive BC (FIBC) tax credit, which supports Canadian-content productions, and the production services tax credit (PSTC) that provides a tax incentive for international projects made in BC.

The FIBC will increase from 35% to 36% and the PSTC from 28% to 36%. Additionally, productions with more than C$200m (US$140.5m) in BC-based production costs will receive a 2% bonus to further encourage large-scale projects.

Foreign productions account for over 80% of total production spending in BC, meaning strong relationships with global studios remain key. In 2023-24, BC paid out C$909m in film and TV tax credits and the sector contributed around 1% of local GDP.

The developments come after a difficult period for BC’s film industry as a result of the pandemic, US writers and actors strikes and a global slowdown in production, with the number of jobs falling from 37,000 in 2022 to just 26,000 in 2023.

“Our province is home to one of the busiest film and TV production centres in North America,” said BC premier David Eby. “But film production in BC has taken a big hit over the last few years. We’re boosting tax incentives – and our competitive advantage – to ensure that our province remains a destination of choice for filmmakers in Canada and around the world.”