Directors Guild of Canada issues strike notice in British Columbia

The British Columbia branch of the Directors Guild of Canada (DGC BC) has issued a strike notice, bringing the Canadian province one step closer to production disruption that could impact both US and local projects.

DGC BC, which represents directors and other staff working in film and TV in British Columbia, has been negotiating over deal terms with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the US studios, and the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA), which represents Canadian producers, for more than a year but the two sides have failed to reach an agreement.

After issuing the strike notice on Tuesday at around 19.30 local time, DGC BC must wait 72 hours before it is able to take labour action.

Productions with existing safe harbour agreements are protected from labour action and DGC BC members will continue to work on those shows.

C21 understands that most productions are protected by safe harbour agreements, especially the larger ones, though it is unclear exactly how many would be affected if a strike were to go ahead. If it does, it would mostly impact non-union and lower-budget projects.

The strike notice comes almost three weeks after members of DGC BC voted unanimously in favour of authorising a strike as they continued to argue over deal terms. At the time, they voted 92.2% in favour of a strike mandate.

DGC BC said the impasse relates to several points, including its insistence that as the minimum wage increases, so too should all wage rates for lower-paid positions. There is also disagreement over payment terms for Covid testing and the back-dating of wage increases to the date the last collective agreement expired.

The organisation said its negotiating team met with the AMPTP and CMPA’s representatives on Monday.

“In light of your overwhelming support for a strike mandate, we had expected that the producers would address the issues that are vitally important to everyone working under our contract. They did not. As a result, on April 26, 2022, we issued strike notice,” the DGC stated.

Earlier this month, after DGC BC members authorised a strike, AMPTP and CMPA warned that the perception of instability could lead future productions to choose to shoot in other cities.

British Columbia, and especially its largest city, Vancouver, has become a significant production hub for Hollywood’s TV and film studios, which flock to the province for its tax incentives, skilled crews and the strength of the US dollar against the Canadian currency.

Projects shot in the province in recent years include The Good Doctor, Charmed, Snowpiercer, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and The Flash. According to the CMPA’s annual report, production in British Columbia was worth C$3.25bn (US$2.54bn) in 2020/21.

Production disruption in the province would not impact other Canadian hubs, such as Toronto or Montreal, as they are covered by a different branch of the DGC and are subject to different agreements.