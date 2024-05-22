BritBox reveals scripted slate, headlined by mystery thriller Passenger

LA SCREENINGS: UK content specialist streamer BritBox has unveiled a slate of scripted content, including new mystery thriller Passenger and returning series Blue Lights, The Responder and Trigger Point.

The platform unveiled first-look teaser previews of its upcoming programming for the rest of the year.

New 6×60’ series Passenger will premiere in the US, Australia and the Nordics from October.

Produced by Sister for ITV, it is written by actor Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch) and stars Wunmi Mosaku (Loki) in a story about the inexplicable crimes which haunt a sleepy village community.

BritBox also revealed that season two of procedural drama Blue Lights will debut on June 13 in the US.

Produced by Two Cities Television for BBC One, the 6×60’ Belfast-based series sees the copper colleagues tackle a major gangland feud.

Also back for a second season is The Responder, made by Fremantle-owned UK prodco Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC One, which will premiere in the US from July 11.

Martin Freeman (The Office) reprises his role as night shift police officer Chris Carson in events set six months after season one’s conclusion.

Finally, ITV crime thriller Trigger Point S2, made by Jed Mercurio’s outfit HTM Television, once again stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) as police bomb disposal expert Lana Washington.

The 6×45’ series, scheduled to stream in the US from September, sees Washington work alongside MI5 and Counter Terrorism to uncover a deadly terrorist cell.