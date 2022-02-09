BritBox lines up three Agatha Christie stories as it doubles content investment

BBC- and ITV-owned streaming service BritBox is planning a trio of new Agatha Christie projects as it extends its production partnership with Agatha Christie Ltd and Mammoth Screen.

The announcement came on Wednesday as the SVoD service revealed its forthcoming slate at a Television Critics Association event in New York, including several exclusive acquisitions, a renewal for Sister Boniface Mysteries and a coproduction partnership with All3Media International.

The increased commissioning activity is part of its plan to “double its creative and investment output with new coproductions and originals,” according to Emily Powers, head of BritBox North America.

While it did not reveal any details about the three new Agatha Christie projects, BritBox said that “each new adaptation will be steered by a distinctive voice – a director, a writer or auteur – bringing an entirely new perspective and style” to the mystery novelist’s work.

Endeavor Content will handle international sales outside of the UK, Ireland and the Americas for all three projects.

“I am thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Agatha Christie Ltd and Mammoth Screen for three more adaptations of Agatha Christie’s mysteries,” said Powers. “I look forward to working with each creative team to bring a new unique perspective to Christie’s incredible stories.”

Elsewhere, BritBox will serve as a coproduction partner with All3Media International on The Confessions of Frannie Langton in North America, Australia and South Africa. The four-part ITV drama, produced by Drama Republic and adapted by author and writer Sara Collins, was announced in August 2021 but this is the first time BritBox’s involvement has been confirmed.

BritBox revealed it has commissioned a second season of Sister Boniface Mysteries, its light-hearted murder mystery series created by Jude Tindall and starring Lorna Watson. The show is commissioned by BritBox North America and produced by BBC Studios Drama Productions.

The SVoD platform also announced the acquisition of a pair of series that will debut on the service as BritBox originals: The Responder and The Thief, His Wife & the Canoe.

The latter series, produced by Story Films for ITV in association with All3Media International, is the true story of a man who pretends to drown in a canoe accident so that his wife can make a fraudulent claim on their insurance. The scripted series stars Eddie Marsan and Monica Dolan. A premiere date has not yet been set.

The Responder, produced by Fremantle-backed Dancing Ledge Productions for the BBC, stars Martin Freeman and examines life on the front line for British police. In the US, the show will launch on BritBox on May 24.

The streamer also set premiere dates for previously announced shows, with Murder in Provence to debut on March 1 and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? on April 12. Season three of The Bay will launch on March 15.