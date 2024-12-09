BritBox, ITV commission drama series about former royal aide Jane Andrews

BritBox and ITV in the UK have commissioned a drama series about former royal aide and convicted murderer Jane Andrews.

Written by Debbie O’Malley (Humans, Harlots) and produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Left Bank Pictures, the four-part drama is called The Lady and will launch on BritBox in North America and on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player in the UK.

The Lady is based on true events surrounding the life of Andrews, who was the Duchess of York’s dresser in the late 1980s and 90s. Andrews was later convicted of killing her own partner in 2000. Parts of the drama are fictionalised.

Florence Haddon-Cave (Quiz, The Crown) is producing with Lee Haven Jones (The Feast, Passenger).

The exec producers are Left Bank’s creative director Sian McWilliams, CEO Andy Harries and Rebecca Hodgson. Exec producing for BritBox are president of BritBox North America and general manager of BritBox International Robert Schildhouse, and BritBox International’s commissioning exec Jess O’Riordan and senior commissioning exec Stephen Nye.

Filming will commence in London and Grimsby in early 2025. Sony Pictures Television is exec producing internationally.

In related news, BritBox has acquired upcoming crime series I, Jack Wright, with Belgium’s RTBF joining as a coproducer. RTBF has also pre-bought the series, as have SVT in Sweden, RUV in Iceland, NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark and YLE in Finland.

I, Jack Wright (6×45’) is produced by Federation Studios for UKTV in the UK’s Alibi channel and will be released on BritBox as a BritBox Original. Slated for a 2025 release, the series is a murder and mystery family drama that follows the implosion of a wealthy British family in the wake of their patriarch’s shocking apparent suicide.

It is created and written by Chris Lang (Unforgotten, The Thief, his wife & the Canoe) and directed by Tom Vaughan (The Flight Attendant, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder).

Joining I, Jack Right on BritBox’s 2025 scripted slate are true crime drama A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, Lost Boys & Fairies, Douglas is Cancelled, Ludwig, Outrageous, Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, Code of Silence, Lynley, Death Valley and Riot Women.

Returning dramas include the fourteenth and final season of Vera, season 12 of Father Brown, season 14 of Death in Paradise, season two of Karen Pirie, season three of Beyond Paradise, season four of Sister Boniface Mysteries, season three of The Cleaner, season 28 of Silent Witness and season three of Blue Lights.

Factual series on BritBox’s 2025 slate include Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet.