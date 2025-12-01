BritBox alum Will Harrison named CEO of Coolabi as Jeremy Banks departs

Former BritBox UK MD Will Harrison has been appointed CEO of UK-based children’s company Coolabi Group after the resignation of incumbent Jeremy Banks.

Harrison will work alongside chairman Neil Court following Banks’ decision to leave the company to pursue new opportunities.

He is tasked with leading Coolabi on its next growth stage, overseeing the indie media group’s operations in publishing, digital, entertainment and licensing.

Harrison joins from franchise management company Seven Dials Media, where he was MD and founder. He has also served as chief commercial officer for the Harry Potter franchise at Warner Bros and chief operating officer for HBO Europe, where he was responsible for channels and streaming across 15 territories.

From 2020 to 2022, he led SVoD platform BritBox UK, overseeing a slate of original content and growing the service to 800,000 subscribers. His CV also includes senior roles at Disney, Turner Broadcasting and A+E Networks.

Banks leaves after spearheading the growth of Coolabi Group from its inception as an AIM-listed shell company through to its sale to technology platform Talenthouse in 2022.

During his tenure, Banks put in place key strategic and commercial initiatives, with a particular focus on the company’s hit kids’ franchises Warrior Cats and Beast Quest. He will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to the board of directors.

Court said: “Jeremy is leaving to pursue a new and exciting challenge with our very best wishes for the future and our thanks for a job very well done.

“We are so pleased to have someone of Will’s calibre leading the company as we enter the next exciting phase of growth. His knowledge of building global brands and fandoms are hugely impressive and a perfect match to his track record of running successful commercial businesses.”

Harrison said: “I have watched the evolution of Coolabi with admiration – it is a unique and exciting business at a compelling point in its story, with fantastic, fan-focused brands.

“Jeremy has put in place the strong building blocks on which we shall build the next phase, and I am looking forward to working with Neil and the talented team as we enter this new era to further expand the business and continue to build the franchises and fandoms globally.”