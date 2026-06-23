Bristol Creative Industries appoints new MD, board members to drive growth

Bristol Creative Industries (BCI) has appointed James Hirst as MD and expanded its board with the addition of Nicky Clark, Aimée Norman and Robert Rawle as the membership organisation looks to strengthen its leadership team ahead of its 20th anniversary next year.

BCI, which supports more than 1,100 members across the South West of England’s creative sector, said Hirst’s appointment reflects its commitment to delivering greater value to its growing community of creative businesses and professionals. He previously founded sales strategy outfit The Intelligent Brief in 2021.

Commenting on his appointment, Hirst said: “The organisation has a strong foundation, supported by an active and highly engaged community. I’m looking forward to working with the team, our members and partners to further develop our offering, deliver our ambition to be the voice of creativity in the region and ensure we continue to create sustained value for our members.”

In terms of TV, Bristol is home to a vibrant wildlife and natural history production community, including the likes of Plimsoll Productions and Wildstar Films, as well as a cluster of animation outfits, such as Aardman. The BBC Natural History Unit is based there and Channel 4 has a national hub in the city.

“The South West has an extraordinary concentration of creative talent and entrepreneurial energy. There’s a real opportunity to build on this momentum and amplify the region’s reputation nationally and internationally, strengthening collaboration, and championing the sector as a key driver of innovation, growth and cultural impact,” Hirst added.

The appointment comes as BCI prepares to mark its 20th anniversary in 2027, a milestone the organisation said will provide an opportunity to celebrate two decades of supporting the region’s creative industries while setting out plans for future growth.

Joining the board are agency growth advisor and former Synergy Creative founder Nicky Clark, Liberi Consulting co-founder Aimée Norman and Milsted Langdon media and technology partner Robert Rawle, who takes on the role of finance director. BCI said the appointments are intended to broaden the organisation’s perspective, deepen industry connections and support its increasingly diverse membership base.

Lis Anderson, BCI co-chair, said: “BCI plays a critical part in supporting and representing the creative sector in the region – fuelling innovation, driving investment and shaping the region’s identity on the global stage. With this strengthened leadership team, we are well placed to build on our success, elevate the voice of our members and ensure the sector continues to thrive. We have ambitious plans for the future including adding more valuable benefits for our members.”