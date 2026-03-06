Brazil’s Record adapts gameshow format Boom!, with production by Boxfish

Brazilian free-to-air TV channel Record is preparing a local version of the Israeli gameshow Boom!, which is distributed by Keshet International.

The 23rd international adaptation of the show will be produced by Boxfish, a production company led by Diego Guebel which produces local versions of Still Standing (Acerte o Caia) and 99 To Beat (Game dos 100).

Boom! pits two teams against each other who must defuse a total of 10 bombs by answering questions whose answers are represented by different coloured wires. In Brazil, it will be hosted by Tom Cavalcante, who also hosts Acerte o Caia.

The format was created by Ido Rosenblum and Keshet Broadcasting for Keshet 12 in Israel, where July August Productions produced the original version.

The show has been adapted in Spain (Atresmedia and Mediaset), Colombia (Caracol), Argentina (Telefe), Chile (TVN), the United States (Fox), France (TF1), Italy (Discovery) and Hungary (TV2).

Record has commissioned 15 episodes of 90 minutes each. The premiere will be on March 8 and will air on Sundays at 14.00. It will also be available on their streaming platform, RecordPlus.