Brazil’s Globo hits the high notes with first Lat Am local adaptation of Mystery Duets

Brazil’s free-to-air network TV Globo has picked up music entertainment format Mystery Duets for local adaptation.

The channel has ordered eight episodes for broadcast in late 2023, to be produced internally by themselves in collaboration with Banijay-owned Endemol Shine Brasil.

It’s the first time that the format has been commissioned in Latin America, following its launch in France last year on TF1 and translation for the Korean market on cable network MBN.

“It’s a major step for us and the format to be working with TV Globo and Endemol Shine Brasil,” said Damien Porte, co-founder of the show’s distributor Can’t Stop Media. “Given how Globo often sets the trends in terms of foreign adaptations in Latin America, we’re confident it will help further expand the franchise across the continent.”

Mystery Duets sees famous singers and celebrities perform a duet without knowing who they are sharing the stage with – until halfway through the song when a screen between them rises.

The format was created by Banijay France’s DMLS TV. In Brazil, Mystery Duets will be screened on TV Globo’s Sunday afternoon slot, as part of the Domingão com Huck variety show.