Brazil’s Globo expands role of copro chief Pablo Ghiglione to include international sales

The international business arm of Brazilian media giant Globo has expanded the role of its head of international coproduction, Pablo Ghiglione, to include international sales.

Ghiglione will now also serve as head of international sales, focusing on the Americas and Asia, reporting to Angela Colla, director of international business and coproductions at Globo.

In his new role, he will continue to lead coproduction efforts and will also be responsible for the team of executives seeking new licensing partnerships, content distribution, format sales and other business.

Ghiglione, who has spent over 15 years with Globo, has done significant deals with a wide range of media groups and companies around the world during his time at the company.

Meanwhile, Portugal-based Rodrigo Nascimento has been appointed head of international sales, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), also reporting to Colla. He was made head of international business for EMEA in 2023.

Leading a team of local executives, he is responsible for licensing agreements, content distribution, format sales and other business ventures in those territories. Nascimento has been with Globo for 19 years, with experience in technology, strategy and business.