Bravo orders Real Housewives of Rhode Island, reboots Ladies of London

US cablenet Bravo is expanding its Real Housewives franchise with a new iteration set in Rhode Island, in addition to rebooting Ladies of London and ordering two other new series.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, produced by Evolution Media, follows a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. Exec producers on the franchise extension include Lucilla D’Agostino, Joseph Ferraro, Jen McClure-Metz and Andy Cohen.

The NBCUniversal-owned network is also bringing back Ladies of London, a series that initially ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2017. The new version, produced by BBC Studios America, follows a new crop of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats and glamorous international socialites.

The Valley: Persian Style, produced by 32 Flavors, follows three former stars of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset, Reza Farahan, Golnesa Gharachedaghi and Mercedes Javid.

Meanwhile, Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition brings together two long-running franchises into a new format. It is produced by Banijay-backed Truly Original and exec produced by Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Jennifer Lane and Rebecca Hertz.

Elsewhere, Bravo renewed a raft of its existing series including Below Deck Med (for season 10), Below Deck Down Under (season four), Married to Medicine (season 12), Southern Charm (season 11), Southern Hospitality (season four), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season 15), The Real Housewives of Orange County (season 19), The Real Housewives of Potomac (season 10) and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (season six).