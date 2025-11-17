Bravo moves back in with interior designer and reality TV star Jeff Lewis

NBCUniversal Entertainment-owned Bravo has greenlit a reality series following US real estate speculator, interior designer and TV and radio personality Jeff Lewis.

Still Flipping Out (working title) will follow former Flipping Out star Lewis as his hit radio show, design empire and combustible personality converge and the outspoken reality TV star juggles his professional and personal lives.

It comes after Bravo aired 11 seasons of Flipping Out, the reality TV series produced by Authentic Entertainment that followed Lewis’s home renovation antics, between 2007 and 2018.

In 2017, Lewis began hosting a radio show on SiriusXM. In 2022 he teamed with the now-defunct Amazon Freevee for two seasons of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis.

Still Flipping Out is produced by 32 Flavors Entertainment. Alex Baskin, Jenn Levy, Joe Kingsley, Brian McCarthy, Jeff Festa, Michael Beck, Lewis and Andy Cohen will executive produce.

“Jeff Lewis has always been authentically himself, and that’s exactly why fans have followed him across different platforms and mediums,” said Rachel Smith, executive VP of unscripted content, lifestyle and documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment.

Elsewhere, Bravo has also extended its Below Deck franchise by renewing the original Below Deck for a 13th season and spin-off Below Deck Mediterranean for an 11th run. The franchise is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment, part of Banijay Americas. Season four of Australian spin off Below Deck Down Under will premiere on February 2.