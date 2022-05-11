Please wait...
Branded content streamer Biites expands into Netherlands

Biites co-founders Nina Nørgaard Jacobsen (L) and Helle Jabiri Falck

NEWS BRIEF: Danish streaming service Biites, which specialises in longform branded content, is expanding further into Europe with a launch in the Netherlands today.

The Copenhagen-based company, backed by First Party Capital and co-founded by Nina Nørgaard Jacobsen and Helle Jabiri Falck, offers a marketing platform for companies including DFDS, Rental Cars, Macallan, Carlsberg, Jaguar and Velux. Carlijn Postma, author and founder of content marketing agency The Post, represents the company in Benelux.

C21 reporter 11-05-2022 ©C21Media
