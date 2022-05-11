Branded content streamer Biites expands into Netherlands

NEWS BRIEF: Danish streaming service Biites, which specialises in longform branded content, is expanding further into Europe with a launch in the Netherlands today.

The Copenhagen-based company, backed by First Party Capital and co-founded by Nina Nørgaard Jacobsen and Helle Jabiri Falck, offers a marketing platform for companies including DFDS, Rental Cars, Macallan, Carlsberg, Jaguar and Velux. Carlijn Postma, author and founder of content marketing agency The Post, represents the company in Benelux.