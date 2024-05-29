Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum team up to make Isle of Man TT docuseries, film

Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Channing Tatum’s Free Association have teamed up with Jason Keller, Entertainment 360, Box to Box Films and Mediawan on a docuseries and feature film about the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (TT) motorcycle races.

Production on the docuseries, The Greatest Race On Earth, began this week and will focus on the Isle of Man TT races being held next month.

Box to Box Films (Drive to Survive) will produce along with Plan B, Free Association, Entertainment 360 and Keller.

European studio Mediawan, the majority stakeholder in Plan B, will be the studio for the docuseries and will handle international sales via Mediawan Rights, with the participation of Entourage Ventures.

To follow the docuseries, the partners are currently developing a screenplay for a major feature film package to take to market later this year. Producers for the film include Free Association, Plan B, Entertainment 360’d Guymon Casady, Keller and with Box to Box executive producing.

The Isle of Man TT is described as the holy grail for motorcycle enthusiasts. Taking place on the small island nation in the Irish Sea, the race traces its heritage back to the early 1900s when road racing was outlawed in England, and racers found refuge on the Isle of Man.

A single lap of the course is made up of 37.7 miles across the island’s road systems as the bikes tackle country lanes and city streets at speeds up to 200mph. It is said to be the oldest and most dangerous race on earth.

“We dare anyone to find more awe-inspiring people, or a more breathtakingly vibrant world, than the Isle of Man TT. We’ve always been drawn to characters who push the edge of what’s possible, and this race is their Shangri-La,” said Free Association principles Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan in a joint statement.

James Gay-Rees, co-founder of Box to Box Films and producer on feature films including Senna, Diego Maradona and Academy Award winner Amy, addde: “The Isle of Man TT is one of the most visceral, exhilarating and unusual races in the motorsport diary.”