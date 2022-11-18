Bounce TV orders MGM sitcom Act Your Age

NEWS BRIEF: US digital network Bounce TV has ordered new comedy series Act Your Age, starring Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown.

The show will be made by MGM to premiere next spring on Bounce, which specialises in programming and films aimed at an African American audience. The 16×30’ series was created by Alyson Fouse, who also serves as showrunner. The executive producers are Fouse and Ken Ornstein. Act Your Age tells the story of three successful women from Washington DC who are each at a personal crossroads in their lives and decide the best way forward is together.