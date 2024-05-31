Boris Hertzog launches animation distributor Moon Keys International Content in France

Animation exec Boris Hertzog has launched a distribution company in France focused on the international sale of animated films and series, and hired Mediawan Kids & Family’s Isabelle Aghina.

Moon Keys International Content will partner with production companies to distribute their projects, while providing financial support for development, investing in coproductions and negotiating pre-sales.

Moon Keys is backed by a group of financial shareholders including Hertzog and Gilbert Saada’s holding company Lift Value, Calao Finance investment fund Movie One and Yvan Depierre’s holding company CYD Partners.

Depierre, the former chief financial officer of Apple France, is chief operating officer of the new company, while Aghina is director of distribution and acquisitions for TV series, Benoit Pierre is head of development and Candice Baudet is head of partnerships.

Moon Keys has forged partnerships with companies including Hertzog’s OuiDO! Productions and is already involved in the development of four animated series and two features.

Its objective is to invest in two to three series and two to three feature-length animated films this year, which will be primarily French but also include international projects. The company then aims to distribute and finance five series and five feature films per year.

A former barrister, Hertzog began his career in animation in 2002 when he helped to set up 3D animation studio Attitude Studio, where he became MD. In 2007, he and Sandrine Nguyen set up OuiDO! Entertainment, an audiovisual production company whose series division they sold to the Lagardère Group in 2008.

Between 2008 and 2013, Hertzog co-directed Genao Productions, before creating OuiDO! Productions and acquiring from Lagardère the ongoing development of series Alvinnn!!! & the Chipmunks, Sonic Boom, Mini Wolf and The Legendaries.

In 2021, Hertzog became MD of Mikros Animation, a position he held until 2023 when he launched Lift Value and consultancy firm BH Conseils.

Aghina began her career in 1998 at former Disney subsidiary Saban International, before joining Disney France in 2002 as senior sales manager for France, the Middle East and French-speaking countries.

In 2006 she joined Marathon Media (now Zodiak Kids) and in 2007 became a sales director at Viz Media Europe. After a brief spell at Lagardère International Studio as VP of international sales, Aghina joined AB International a few months before it was acquired by Mediawan. In 2021, she joined Mediawan Kids & Family to co-found and manage the company’s distribution branch.