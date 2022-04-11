Bomanbridge, ZigZag team for Great Wall of China expedition series

Singapore-based producer and distributor Bomanbridge Media is partnering with UK-based prodco ZigZag Productions on a factual adventure series with the working title Great Wall with Ash Dykes.

The companies have closed a coproduction agreement with Netherlands-based millennial-focused network Insight TV, which will launch the 6×60’ series on its INUltra channel, and Chinese media company China Intercontinental Communication Center.

Produced by ZigZag, the show follows Welsh adventurer and extreme athlete Ash Dykes as he takes a daring expedition along the Great Wall in South China, exploring its historical influence, landscapes and cultural heritage.

Dykes has previously completed a solo, unsupported walk across Mongolia, was the first person to walk the length of Madagascar and set a Guinness World Record by walking the length of the third longest river in the world, the Yangtze in China.

Bomanbridge CEO Sonia Fleck said: “We’ve worked with Ash Dykes previously on his record-breaking accomplishment on the Yangtze river and, as part of Bomanbridge’s continued commitment to new IP, we are very pleased to be part of this next adventure.”

Rian Bester, CEO of Insight TV, added: “Our Millennial and Gen-Z audiences are eager for stories of adventure, inspiration and curiosity, and Ash’s journey across the Great Wall of China will give our viewers rare access to some of China’s most historical and influential landscapes.”