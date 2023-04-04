Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Bomanbridge takes Seventh Art arts and history

Documentary Vermeer – The Greatest Exhibition

NEWS BRIEF: Singapore-based distributor Bomanbridge Media is taking a slate of arts and history programming from Brighton-based indie Seventh Art Productions.

The partnership will be marked with the MipTV launch of Seventh Art’s latest documentary Vermeer – The Greatest Exhibition (1×90/2×45’), directed by David Bickerstaff and covering the largest Vermeer exhibition ever at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. Other titles include Mary Cassatt – Painting the Modern Women (1×60’/1×90’), which explores the life and career of Mary Cassatt, and Tokyo Stories (1×90’/1×60’), a celebration of the Japanese capital.

C21 reporter 04-04-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

S4C greenlights Wildflame factual pair
Endeavor said to be closing in on blockbuster $9.3bn deal to acquire WWE
ITV searches for factual shows about con artists to stock streamer ITVX
Disney+ orders period drama adaptation of CJ Sansom's first Shardlake novel
Red Pepper Pictures adapts NBCU's Real Housewives format in SA Winelands