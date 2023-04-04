Bomanbridge takes Seventh Art arts and history

NEWS BRIEF: Singapore-based distributor Bomanbridge Media is taking a slate of arts and history programming from Brighton-based indie Seventh Art Productions.

The partnership will be marked with the MipTV launch of Seventh Art’s latest documentary Vermeer – The Greatest Exhibition (1×90/2×45’), directed by David Bickerstaff and covering the largest Vermeer exhibition ever at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. Other titles include Mary Cassatt – Painting the Modern Women (1×60’/1×90’), which explores the life and career of Mary Cassatt, and Tokyo Stories (1×90’/1×60’), a celebration of the Japanese capital.