Bomanbridge Media to shop Chinese formats following Tencent Video deal

Singapore-based distributor Bomanbridge Media will present Chinese unscripted formats Campus Go and The Truth at next month’s Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF).

The two shows are part of a global agreement Bomanbridge has struck with Tencent Video to distribute the Chinese streamer’s original content.

The partnership gives Bomanbridge access to Tencent’s unscripted IP, including variety and studio-based programmes as well as celebrity and competition formats.

Bomanbridge CEO Sonia Fleck said: “It’s exciting to access a wealth of unique concepts at a time when the global media landscape so desperately wants fresh ideas.”

Campus Go is an entertainment show in which university students compete in team dance-offs, while The Truth is an investigative format whose participants try to solve a fictional murder. Bomanbridge will offer both titles at ATF in Singapore.