Bomanbridge Media reveal sales of 250 hours of factual content across Asia Pacific

CCTV in China has acquired nine hours of factual content produced by German natural history specialist Doclights, including one-hour docs Wolves – Power of the Pack, Brown Bears: Teddy Bears Picnic, Forest High Life and Wild Waters – Dreams of Streams.

The deal was sealed by Singapore-based distributor Bomanbridge Media, which recently secured a multi-year partnership with Doclights to take over its wildlife catalogue alongside forthcoming productions.

CCTV has also snapped up an additional 15-hour package of programming, featuring Golden Eagle (2×60’), Cheetah’s Pride (3×60’) and Jaguar Beach (1×60’).

Bomanbridge has also made further sales across the Asia Pacific region: Warner Bros Discovery Asia has taken Chefs Uncut (6×30’) and Thai Street Food: Best Kept Secrets (6×30’), while BBC Studios Asia has picked up The Great Wall with Ash Dykes (6×60’).

Thai Public Broadcast Services has licensed more than 50 hours, including Reclaim the Rainforest (2×60’), Cutting the Line (1×60’), House of What?! (16×30’) and The Climate Restorers (4×60’). In Brunei, meanwhile, RTB has closed a 30-hour package featuring House of What?! and Reversing the Climate Disaster (1×60’).

Across Hong Kong and Taiwan, TVB Hong Kong has licensed a 25-hour package anchored by Texas Gator Savers (10×30’) and Defenders of the Wild (10×30’). Now TV has added arts titles including Frans Hals: Master of Joy (1×90’) and Van Gogh – Poets & Lovers (1×90’). In Taiwan, PTS has licensed additional wildlife and arts content, including Leopard Dynasty – The Rise of Rana (1×60’) and Frans Hals: Master of Joy (1×90’).

Sky Arts New Zealand has acquired 12 hours of arts titles including Frans Hals: Master of Joy (1×90’) and Van Gogh: The Real Story (3×60’). In Australia, Foxtel has licensed true-crime series Secrets of the Interrogation Room (10×60’), while SBS has picked up The Lost Secrets of Jesus (1×60’).

In India, Discovery India has picked up more than 50 hours of factual content, including Leopard Dynasty – The Rise of Rana, Reclaim the Rainforest and Secret Creatures of Thailand (1×60’).

In the Middle East, MBC Shahid has expanded its documentary offering with a selection of crime and history titles, acquiring Killer Cases (3×60’) and Spies: The Secret History of Espionage (3×60’).