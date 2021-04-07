Bomanbridge hires ex-Sky sales head Pas

Singapore-based producer and distributor Bomanbridge Media has appointed former Sky Vision exec Peter Pas as commercial director.

Pas was previously head of sales at Sky Vision, which was Sky in the UK’s production and distribution arm before the satcaster’s acquisition by Comcast in 2018.

Prior to that, Pas was commercial director at Parthenon Entertainment, VP of factual at ITV’s Granada and acting head of German-speaking markets at BBC Enterprises. He has more than 20 years of experience in sales distribution, development, financing and production overall.

In the newly created role of commercial director at Bomanbridge Media, Pas will work out of London to lead business development, distribution and commercial partnerships for the company’s growth plans outside of Asia.

He will identify new production partners across scripted, factual, formats, kids and entertainment, expanding the sales team and solidifying new relationships with broadcasters and digital platforms.

Sonia Fleck, Bomanbridge Media’s CEO, said: “It is clear to us that we can fulfil a strong demand outside of Asia for effective distribution, diverse content offerings beyond the norm, fresh financial partner propositions and innovative media models for IP success.

“Peter will provide a reputable and powerful contribution to our global ambitions in expanding Bomanbridge, where East meets West. He has enjoyed his successful career with several highly esteemed companies and we look forward to building on this experience.”