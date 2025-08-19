Please wait...
Boldprint Studios partners with talent agency Diving Bell on digital content slate

London-based prodco Boldprint Studios and talent agency Diving Bell have partnered to develop a slate of digital video content.

Phil Harris

The partnership will focus on developing talent-led, “culturally sharp” formats built for digital-first audiences across multiple platforms. It builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies, who share a creative space in Brixton.

Led by CEO Phil Harris and creative director Lou Hutchinson, Boldprint Studios’ debut commission was Channel 4 documentary Swiped: The School that Banned Smartphones, which aired last year.

Co-founded by Justin Girdler and Kim Butler, Diving Bell recently released Universal Pictures film Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf in cinemas. In the film, Girdler and Butler document their journey managing the rise of cultural figure Bergdorf and her significant impact on LGBTQIA+ visibility in the UK and beyond.

Harris said: “This partnership is rooted in shared values and creative trust. With Diving Bell’s unmatched instinct for talent and our experience in format and execution, we’re excited about what’s coming next.”

Karolina Kaminska 19-08-2025
