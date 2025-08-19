Boldprint Studios partners with talent agency Diving Bell on digital content slate

London-based prodco Boldprint Studios and talent agency Diving Bell have partnered to develop a slate of digital video content.

The partnership will focus on developing talent-led, “culturally sharp” formats built for digital-first audiences across multiple platforms. It builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies, who share a creative space in Brixton.

Led by CEO Phil Harris and creative director Lou Hutchinson, Boldprint Studios’ debut commission was Channel 4 documentary Swiped: The School that Banned Smartphones, which aired last year.

Co-founded by Justin Girdler and Kim Butler, Diving Bell recently released Universal Pictures film Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf in cinemas. In the film, Girdler and Butler document their journey managing the rise of cultural figure Bergdorf and her significant impact on LGBTQIA+ visibility in the UK and beyond.

Harris said: “This partnership is rooted in shared values and creative trust. With Diving Bell’s unmatched instinct for talent and our experience in format and execution, we’re excited about what’s coming next.”