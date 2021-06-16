Bodega boosts production, dev teams

US indie Bodega Pictures has bolstered its production and development teams with two new hires and the promotions of Andy McEntee and Paul Head.

Veteran production executive Matt Bordofsky has joined the LA-based producer, known for unscripted shows such as Food Network’s Girl Meets Farm and TLC’s Smothered, as VP of production.

Bordofsky will oversee Bodega’s current slate, including Hustle & Tow (A&E) and Extreme Sisters (TLC), having previously served as executive VP of production for Banca Studios. Over the past 25 years, he has produced more than 850 hours of broadcast television.

Meanwhile, Sarah Trilla has joined as director of development. Trilla arrives from Disney, where she served as associate producer on projects including the Jim Henson Company’s celebrity talkshow Earth to Ned.

Trilla was also a development producer at NBCUniversal, focusing on unscripted lifestyle programming for buyers such as E!, Oxygen, USA, Bravo and Netflix.

In addition, Bodega has upped head of development McEntee from VP to senior VP of the department, where he has shepherded shows including Girl Meets Farm, HGTV’s Rehab Addict: Rescue and TLC’s upcoming You, Me & My Ex.

McEntee joined Bodega in 2015 after serving as VP of development at Cineflix Productions, known for HGTV’s Property Brothers and History’s American Pickers.

Head, whose credits include Smothered and documentary special Big & Little (TLC), as well as Rehab Addict: Rescue and Tiny Luxury (HGTV), has been promoted from casting director to VP of casting and development.

He was previously senior casting director at Cineflix Productions, casting projects for National Geographic, FYI and History Channel. Head has also previously worked as a freelance casting producer on series such as ABC’s Supernanny.

“We at Bodega have been privileged to scale our production and development over the past year to a degree that necessitated the support of such quality creatives,” said Bodega Pictures president Benjamin Nurick, adding that the prodco is set to have 75 hours of new programming premiering in 2021.