Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Boat Rocker signs producer-director Scott Weintrob, Large Eyes to overall deal

Canada’s Boat Rocker is continuing to expand its roster of partnerships with international talent, inking an overall deal with producer-director Scott Weintrob and his LA-based production outfit Large Eyes.

Scott Weintrob

Through the agreement, Weintrob’s Large Eyes will develop and produce content across all genres for Boat Rocker.

Weintrob recently wrote and designed the creative for Rihanna’s new Fenty show for Amazon, directed episodes of Apple TV+’s Emmy-nominated documentary series Home, and created and executive produced Netflix’s Faster Car reality series. He has also directed global commercial campaigns for brands such as Audi, Cadillac, Ford and Volvo.

Large Eyes is attached to a yet-to-be-announced project following rapper Lil Uzi, according to Boat Rocker.

The publicly traded Canadian company has recently inked development deals with companies including Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions, Stephanie Langhoff’s High Tide Productions and Ibram X Kendi’s Maroon Visions. Weintrob is represented by WME and The Nord Group.

jordanpinto871443
Jordan Pinto 17-09-2021 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

YouTube Originals debuts multilingual kids' show
Ex-Sky drama head Cameron Roach launches indie Rope Ladder Fiction
Taking the lid off WunderBox
Newen moves into Germany by taking majority stake in prodco Flare Film
Ex-ViacomCBS International duo launch UK unscripted production company