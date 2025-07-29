Boat Rocker, Shark Teeth Films partner on slate of unscripted titles

Canadian studio Boat Rocker has greenlit four unscripted titles in partnership with Toronto-based prodco Shark Teeth Films, including factual series Abandoned Inventions.

The 10×60’ title distinguishes fact from legend as it hunts down history’s most radical but forgotten inventions, including doomsday devices and unsinkable ships.

Meanwhile, Secrets Beneath the City (10×60’) dives into the hidden worlds beneath our feet, from subterranean crypts and hidden wartime bunkers to mysterious tunnel networks.

Boat Rocker and Shark Teeth will also produce a fifth season of Secrets in the Ice (10×60’), due for delivery early next year, and a second season of Discovered by Disaster (10×60’), scheduled for 2026.

The Canadian studio has also revealed new sales for library titles. Secrets in the Ice S4 is heading to Seven One (Germany), RTI (Italy) and Bell Media (Canada); while Discovered by Disaster S1 has been acquired by National Geographic (US), Seven One, RTI, Blue Ant Media and Bell Media.